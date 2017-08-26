First responders rescue dog on cliff at West Rock Ridge State Park in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders were called to West Rock Ridge State Park on Saturday morning to rescue a dog who was on a cliff.

Hamden Fire Department was called around 11 a.m. to the park to assist in a multi-agency rescue operation located on the western cliffs overlooking Woodbridge.

Hamden Central Communications received a call for assistance from the Woodbridge Animal Control Officer and the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection saying that a dog was trapped on a ledge that was not safely accessible from below.

The technical rescue box assignment from Hamden was sent to the Baldwin Drive area to set up a lowering operation. With this, a firefighter could access the trapped animal from the cliff above and provide assistance.

Firefighter Scott Blake of Hamden Fire Department was lowered 60 feet to reach the trapped pitbull mix.

Officials say it took some time for Firefighter Blake to gain the trust of the dog, who appeared to have minor injuries consistent with exposure and scrambling on unstable rocky ledges.

The firefighter was able to use equipment that was lowered to him to take hold of the dog.

Firefighters used the rope system to lower both Firefighter Blake and the dog to members of the Woodbridge Fire Department. Members of Woodbridge Fire Department took the dog and guided it to safety on the trail, to lead it out of the park.

Officials say firefighters used multiple anchors and haul systems to bring the firefighter back up the cliff. The entire rescue operation took approximately two hours, firefighters say.

If you would like to know the condition of the dog, you’re asked to call Woodbridge Animal Control.

Officials are unsure how the dog managed to get to the location in the park. They are also unsure who owns the animal.