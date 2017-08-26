I-395 is shutdown near Waterford after motorcycle crash

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 395 is shutdown in both directions after a motorcycle crash in Waterford Saturday morning.

According to the Connecticut’s Department of Transportation, accident occurred at exit 2 in Waterford.

State Police say they have closed the interstate in both directions for the motorcycle crash with life threatening injuries. They say Life Star is en route to the scene.

#CTtraffic: I395 nb x2 Waterford closed for motorcycle crash w/life threatening injury. Life Star enroute. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 26, 2017

Police are asking drivers to reduce their speed when approaching the area.

