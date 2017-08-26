Red Cross sends volunteers, staff to Texas for Hurricane Harvey relief

(WTNH) — The American Red Cross has already sent more than two dozen people to Texas to help during and after Hurricane Harvey.

Staff and volunteers began leaving on Thursday from all over the state. More are going to be leaving later this weekend. There are hundreds more from all over the country there with them.

The Red Cross has dozens of emergency response vehicles on standby around the country, including in Connecticut.

The organization is going to be helping people who have had to evacuate by providing food and shelter.

“So far I think they’ve survived the first wave,” said Richard Branigan, Chief Program Officer for the American Red Cross. “The information that I got from our folks on the ground down there was that it was very impactful. A category 4 coming ashore was scary to say the least, and these are seasoned professionals.”

Crews are prepared for a long term response to this storm.

If you’d like to donate, you can text HARVEY to 90999 to make a one-time $10 contribution.