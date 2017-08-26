Senator Blumenthal endorses New Haven Mayor Toni Harp

(WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Toni Harp received an endorsement on Saturday from Connecticut’s senior Senator.

Senator Richard Blumenthal officially backed Harp as she seeks re-election for a third term.

Blumenthal called her, “a leader of extraordinary competence.”

“And so i’m here to say how important it is to me to the people of Connecticut and to our nation to have someone like Toni Harp as your mayor,” Senator Blumenthal said.

Harp is being challenged by New Haven’s former Labor Relations Director, Marcus Paca.

The primary is in a little more than two weeks.