State Police investigate serious crash on Route 2 in East Hartford

By Published:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Route 2 in East Hartford early Saturday morning.

At 5:16 a.m., State Police closed Route 2 west in the area of the Pitkin overpass in East Hartford after an accident with serious injury.

Police reported around 7:04 a.m., that the route has been reopened. Officials say the accident was a two vehicle crash with serious injuries. They say one person jumped from the overpass.

There is no further information on this accident at this time.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s