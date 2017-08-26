State Police investigate serious crash on Route 2 in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Route 2 in East Hartford early Saturday morning.

At 5:16 a.m., State Police closed Route 2 west in the area of the Pitkin overpass in East Hartford after an accident with serious injury.

Police reported around 7:04 a.m., that the route has been reopened. Officials say the accident was a two vehicle crash with serious injuries. They say one person jumped from the overpass.

#CTtraffic: Rte 2 wb area of Pitkin overpass East Hartford now OPEN following 2 car crash w/serious injuries after one jumped from overpass. https://t.co/wFgzgQFiaQ — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 26, 2017

There is no further information on this accident at this time.

