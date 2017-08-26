Swim areas at Hammonasset, Silver Sands, Rocky Neck reopen

Published:

(WTNH) — The swim areas at Hammonasset, Silver Sands and Rocky Neck have reopened on Saturday.

The swim areas at both Indian Well and Kettletown remain closed due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae, officials say. The swim areas will remain closed until the condition subsides.  If you would like to learn more about the blue-green algae, you can click here.

The swim areas at Gardner Lake and Wadsworth Falls are also closed due to high bacteria counts. According to DEEP officials, the water at both locations will be retested on Wednesday. Results of the tests will be available on Thursday.

You can find out whether swim areas are opened or closed anytime by visiting http://www.ct.gov/deep/beachstatus.

