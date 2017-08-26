Top Back to School Haircuts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A bad haircut can make or break the first day of school, and it can live on forever in those dreaded back-to-school pictures. Local hair stylist Vanessa Silverio with SuperCuts stopped by our studio to show us the cool back to school hair trends that won’t fall flat on the first day of class.

Let’s start with the boys. A big trend right now is the fade. You’re going to show us two variations of this look today. The first is the tight fade.

This is a clean, classic look that’s great for back to school pictures.

The key to getting this cut right is those clean, sharp lines.

I’m a mom so I know mornings are crazy busy. This cut requires no styling so it’ll save you a lot of time on those hectic mornings!

Here we have 9-year old Braelen with the faded mohawk. Tell us about this look.

We’re getting a lot of requests for this style at supercuts right now.

We kept it shorter in front, again great for back to school pictures, but it’s longer in back to show off a little personality!

You can really customize this look. It can be shorter and more toned down or longer to make it stand out. Mom can decide that!

Again, easy styling with this cut too. A spray gel will hold the style all day.

What’s popular for girls heading back to school?

Long, layered looks are really popular for girls this school year.

Longer layers keep the style manageable but i recommend using a detangler at night to keep out the knots.

Styling is easy. You can throw the hair in a braid at night to get nice waves in the morning.

Summer can be tough on hair. Especially when kids are in and out of the pool and constantly in the sun. What are some good ways to repair all of that damage?

I’m always telling my SuperCuts guests it’s really important that you get your kids in for regular haircuts to get rid of damaged ends.

Kids spend a lot of time in the pool so a clarifying shampoo is necessary to get rid of all that chlorine.

A leave-in conditioner spray is also great to protect hair from future damage