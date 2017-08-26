UConn students return to find major construction on campus

By Published:

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of University of Connecticut students are returning to campus this weekend to find some major road construction and traffic problems.

About 19,300 undergraduate and graduate students will start classes Monday in Storrs and 12,400 are moving into the dormitories.

The school was unable to complete scheduled road construction this summer, leaving one entrance to campus closed and several roads with altered or one-way traffic patterns.

The school says the construction is part of a multi-year project necessary to replace aging pipes and other underground infrastructure.

Students have been sent emailed directions on how to get where they are going, and the school is asking them not to rely on GPS devices, which don’t show the construction.

Other motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s