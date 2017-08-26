UConn students return to find major construction on campus

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of University of Connecticut students are returning to campus this weekend to find some major road construction and traffic problems.

About 19,300 undergraduate and graduate students will start classes Monday in Storrs and 12,400 are moving into the dormitories.

The school was unable to complete scheduled road construction this summer, leaving one entrance to campus closed and several roads with altered or one-way traffic patterns.

The school says the construction is part of a multi-year project necessary to replace aging pipes and other underground infrastructure.

Students have been sent emailed directions on how to get where they are going, and the school is asking them not to rely on GPS devices, which don’t show the construction.

Other motorists are being asked to avoid the area.