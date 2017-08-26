West Hartford Police seek to identify bank robbers

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who were involved in a bank robbery on Saturday morning.

At around 9:00 a.m., police responded to a report of an armed bank robbery at the Santander Bank on 1040 Boulevard. The officers were told that there were two black male suspects brandishing handguns in the bank.

Once officers arrived, the suspects had fled on foot, leaving the area prior to police arrival with an undisclosed amount of money.

The bank had just opened for business at the time of the incident and nobody was injured.

West Hartford detectives and the FBI responded to the incident to process the bank for evidence. Witnesses told police that they saw 2 male suspects running northwest behind the bank towards Fairview Street.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call West Hartford Police.

