Westport Fire Department investigate structure fire at Trader Joe’s in Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials are investigating a structure fire that happened at Trader Joe’s in Westport Friday evening.

According to authorities, at 8:53 p.m. firefighters were dispatched after an employee at Trader Joe’s on Post Road in Westport reported a fire in a refrigeration unit inside the store. They say the employee attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.

Officials say dispatch advised the employee to activate the fire alarm to evacuate the store.

Authorities say when the first unit arrived they found smoke coming from the front of the store, which upgraded the fire to a structure fire. They say the store was fully evacuated and firefighters were able to locate a deep seated fire inside a freezer unit.

Fire officials say the fire was quickly confined to a small area within the store’s main level and the fully extinguished the fire in 15 minutes. They say the scene was cleared at 10:13 p.m.

The Fire Marshal’s Office of Westport is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Westport Fire Department advise citizens to never ignore a fire alarm, even if it is a false alarm. They say the most important thing to do is when you hear the alarm, leave the building and do not re-enter until advised to do so by the Fire Department.