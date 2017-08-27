2017 Milford Junior Major League Home Run for Youth Baseball 5k Race held Sunday

WTNH.com staff Published:

(MILFORD) — Runners laced up their sneakers for a great cause on Sunday.

The 2017 Milford Junior Major League Home Run for Youth Baseball 5K Race was held Sunday morning.

The event raises money to promote the game of baseball to the youth of Milford by subsidizing the cost of the baseball season so that the youngest residents in the city can experience the game with a no-financial-risk season of tee ball.

Because of the fundraising efforts of the event, more kids are able to play and enjoy the game.

News8’s Kent Pierce spoke with Race Director Matt Pietrowski to learn more about the event.

