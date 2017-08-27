4 Tips to Ace the School Year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The school year is right around the corner and we are gearing up to head back to class. Michelle Sagalyn, CEO & founder of Successful Study Skills 4 Students, stopped by our studio this morning to give us four tips for your student to start the school year right.

The first few weeks of school are crucial. Not only are you getting to know your schedule, new classrooms, and meeting new friends, but you’ll also be making a first impression on your teachers. As they say, you only have one chance to make a great first impression, and you want that to be as positive as possible. You will also be establishing habits that set the tone for the school year – and your grades!

1. Shush – It’s exciting to be back in school with all your old and new friends. But once the teacher starts the class, stop chatting with your buds or texting your friend across the building and give the teacher your full attention.

2. Don’t shush – That being said, don’t completely clam up when you’re in class! Don’t be shy and raise your hand to answer questions. Chances are, another student has the same question. You’re not expected to be an expert on the subject; that’s why you’re taking the class! Participate, especially when no one else is willing to. Teachers notice students who are always willing to put themselves out there and take smart risks.

3. Be punctual – It sounds so simple, but it really will make a difference. Breezing into class even one minute late the first week does not demonstrate your academic dedication. Don’t worry, though; if you explain that you got lost on your way to class, teachers will understand. Just make sure you don’t use it as an excuse the second or third week of school!

4. At least look interested in class – You may not be a huge algebra enthusiast, or maybe English isn’t your thing. But sitting with your head in your hands, staring out the window, or yawning constantly will not help your cause. Not only is it rude, but teachers notice students who are not engaged. Pretend to be fully present – even if you don’t like the subject: listen, maintain eye contact, and ask questions. Who knows? It may turn out that you’ll end up being interested in algebra or English!

