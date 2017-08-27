Capitol Report: Governor Malloy comments on 2018 election

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Though he won’t be running in the election, the Governor had plenty of thoughts on the field of candidates vying for his position.

Governor Dannel Malloy sat down with the New Haven Register to discuss the event he says is still a long way away.

“The election in 2018 is a lifetime away,” Gov. Malloy said. “We have, I think, 13 candidates among the Republicans and five or six candidates among the Democrats. If we all worked really hard, we might come up with the names of half of them.”

Gov. Malloy also commented on President Trump and how his actions and the actions of other Republican leaders have had polarizing effects.

“We just had the President of the United States equate people who protested segregationists, Nazis, racists with one another. Not a single Republican leader in the state condemned that statement. I won’t forget that. Hopefully, other people won’t forget that either.”