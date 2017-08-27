Capitol Report: Governor Malloy issues revised executive order reallocation plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Governor has issued a revised executive order reallocation plan that he says will help pay for things such as human services and education should a state budget not be passed.

“…My administration has released a revised executive order reallocation plan to serve as the basis for state spending for fiscal year 2018 in the unlikely event a state budget is not enacted. In the absence of an adopted budget from the general assembly, my administration is taking action to reallocate resources to pay for basic human services, education of our most challenged school districts, and our basic operations of government,” Governor Dannel Malloy said.

However, some political leaders shot back at the governor, asking how this will be paid for.

The panel discusses the latest news on the lack of a state budget.

