Capitol Report: News 8’s Mark Davis discusses potential state sales tax hikes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — April 15 has long passed, but it looks like it’s tax season once again in Connecticut.

There were $1.8 billion in new taxes in 2012 and another $1.5 billion in 2015.

Now, the legislature is ready to tack on another $1 billion in taxes above and beyond a plan to raise the sales tax to 6.85%.

News 8’s Chief Capitol Correspondent Mark Davis spoke with the panel about the proposed sales tax increase and how some are pushing back.

