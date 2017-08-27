Capitol Report: President Trump’s approval rating holds steady after Charlottesville

Donald Trump
In this photo taken Aug. 14, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A poll released by a North Carolina polling firm has shown the President’s approval rating has held steady recently.

The Raleigh, N.C. polling firm Public Policy Polling released a poll last week showing President Trump’s approval rating holding steady in the wake of the attacks in Charlottesville with 40% of those polled approve of the job President Trump is doing.

53% disapproved of the President’s job performance.

