Capitol Report: President Trump’s approval rating holds steady after Charlottesville

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A poll released by a North Carolina polling firm has shown the President’s approval rating has held steady recently.

The Raleigh, N.C. polling firm Public Policy Polling released a poll last week showing President Trump’s approval rating holding steady in the wake of the attacks in Charlottesville with 40% of those polled approve of the job President Trump is doing.

Related Content: Within 24 hours, a pair of wildly different Trump speeches

53% disapproved of the President’s job performance.