Car crash closes Route 434 in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — State Route 434 in East Haddam is closed after a one vehicle crash Saturday night.

According to the Connecticut’s Department of Transportation, the one car accident was reported at 10:58 p.m Saturday night. The agency says the one motor vehicle accident closed Route 434 at Wickam Road.

State Police say Route 434 is still closed as of Sunday morning. They say there are no reported injuries and no further information about the accident at this time.

