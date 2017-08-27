Car crash closes Route 434 in East Haddam

By Published:

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — State Route 434 in East Haddam is closed after a one vehicle crash Saturday night.

According to the Connecticut’s Department of Transportation, the one car accident was reported at 10:58 p.m Saturday night. The agency says the one motor vehicle accident closed Route 434 at Wickam Road.

State Police say Route 434 is still closed as of Sunday morning. They say there are no reported injuries and no further information about the accident at this time.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s