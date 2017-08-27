One boater rescued, one missing in New Haven Harbor

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater in New Haven Harbor.

According to West Haven police, search efforts began on Sunday morning after a boating accident near the western break wall.

Officials say say one boater has been rescued. That boater was transported to a local hospital.

A second boater is still missing.

The boaters’ descriptions or identities have not been released.

