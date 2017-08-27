Eco-Friendly & Non-Toxic School Supplies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Here at News 8 we are getting you geared up to go back to school. This morning Caryn Sullivan, founder of PrettyWellness.com, stopped by our studio to discuss healthy choices to consider when back to school shopping.

It’s important to keep an eye out for eco-friendly items, they help the environment and are better for our children’s health. I want viewers to be aware that there are better choices for school supplies and back-to-school needs.

Eco-friendly items help the environment and are better for our children’s health. If the items we use – from water bottles to binders have excessive chemicals our kids breathe and ingest these toxic particles. Some items could be made with BPA, PVC and Phthalates, which are human carcinogens. Many of these chemicals are banned from toys, but not school supplies.

Let’s keep it simple – think about finding a few solid products. Then consider what can you reuse or what has been recycled.

Some of Caryn’s favorites include:

Reusable food containers (steel) or as a back-up use BPA free bags and have kids bring them home.

Reusable stainless steel water bottle or as a back-up boxed water bottles instead of plastic.

School bags – find a solid one (LL Bean) and reuse it each year. Add new fun keychains each year to make it seem new and exciting for your kids.

School supplies – Find pencils, pens and paper made from recycled material.