Groton man arrested following rollover at apartment complex

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Groton man was arrested after police say he fled the scene of a crash at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Country Glen Apartments complex around 1:30 a.m. after it was reported that a vehicle had rolled over and that the operator fled the scene.

According to police, Zachary Bellis was identified as the operator.

He was located at his nearby residence and was arrested.

Bellis has been charged with Evading Responsibility. There have not been any reported injuries.