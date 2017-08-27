Lack of budget takes toll on small Connecticut town

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s lack of budget is taking a toll on a small eastern town.

Scotland officials tell The Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2wJX7wd) the town could run out of money in February under an executive order proposed this month by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

State lawmakers have been unable to agree on a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 and the following year, compelling Malloy to run state government with his limited spending authority.

Malloy has proposed eliminating state education aid to 85 school districts all together and reducing school aid to another 54 districts if a budget isn’t approved by next month.

Scotland received about $1.4 million from the state in fiscal year 2017. Under Malloy’s plan, it could lose about $1 million of that.