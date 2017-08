Related Coverage New frontier in cancer care: Turning blood into living drugs

(WTNH) — For the first time ever, a drug is being used to prevent heart attacks.

Usually, the approach in heart attack victims is to lower cholesterol. Now, a drug is being used to instead curb inflammation in the heart.

That drug is Novartis.

The drug has been tested in people who are at risk of having a heart attack.

The dosing cut the risk of stroke or heart attack by 15%.