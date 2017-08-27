One sent to hospital after head on collision in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was sent to the hospital on Sunday afternoon following a head on collision in Wallingford.

According to police, one person was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the crash. It is not known if that person was the driver or the occupant of one of the vehicles.

The incident took place around Mansion Road and has since been cleared.

It is not known if anyone will be facing charges.

The status of the other people involved in the collision is unknown.