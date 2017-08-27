Police asking for help in identifying car in Tolland accident

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that fled the scene of an accident in Tolland on Sunday afternoon.

Police from Troop C say that at approximately 2:32 p.m. on Sunday a bicyclist was struck while traveling on Crystal Lake Road in Tolland. The vehicle that hit the bicyclist did not stop and continued southbound on Crystal Lake Road. The bicyclist was identified as Zachary Dryden, 27, of Manchester. He was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Surveillance footage from a nearby home camera system shows that the suspect’s vehicle was a 1999-2000 White Oldsmobile Alero similar to the one pictured, with passenger side damage, as well as a missing passenger side mirror. State police are asking anyone who witnessed this accident or can identify the vehicle and/or operator to please contact Troop C at 860-896-3200.