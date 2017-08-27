Second missing boater found dead in New Haven Harbor

NEW HAVEN/WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The body of the second boater that went missing this morning in New Haven Harbor has been found by divers. He was previously identified as Michael Murphy.

A boater saw an overturned boat in the water and called for help. The call came in at around 9 a.m. Sunday and crews searched all day.

The United States Coast Guard, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and crews from local communities searched the water. They deployed dive teams, boats and a helicopter.

“Some of our other helicopters are actually down in Texas assisting with the emergency down there, but we had good air coverage and plenty of good surface coverage,” said U.S. Coast Guard Captain Andrew Tucci.

Crews found the body of the first man on the breakwater. They say he wasn’t wearing a life jacket. His identity has yet to be released.

Some neighbors saw crews searching in West Haven.

“We’d seen the guys diligently searching the waters,” said Mike Lipsett. “Even some people from the club were over there on their jet skis trying to help.”

Officials searched a 24 square mile area, saying they believe the men’s boat crashed late Saturday night.

“Navigating a vessel at high speed at night is a high risk operation, especially inside a harbor,” said Tucci. “That appears to have been the case here.”

Officials are still trying to figure out exactly what happened. Neighbors say they were shocked when they saw the search efforts.

“It gives concern, but for the most part police and fire have done a wonderful job,” said Lipsett. “But it’s not that common, which, thank God.”

Late Sunday, crews wrapped up the search for the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sector Long Island Sound at 203-468-4401.