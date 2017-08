WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 5 in Wallingford is closed because of a water main break Sunday morning.

According to the Connecticut’s Department of Transportation, Route 5 or North Colony Road in Wallingford is closed in both directions between Christian Street and Lee Avenue. They say the closure of the road is due to a water main break.

The agency reported the closure of the road at 7:34 a.m.

There is no word on when Route 5 will reopen.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.