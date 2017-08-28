8 Minute Meals: Simple Healthy Chicken with Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes

(WTNH)-Holistic health coach and blogger Aya Forster shares a quick healthy dinner that is great for leftover lunch the next day.  It’s delicious, rich in protein and vitamins, dairy-free, gluten-free, takes only about 8 to 10 minutes to make, both adults and children can enjoy.

INGREDIENTS: (3-4 servings)

-About 1.5 lbs skinless & boneless chicken (I used thighs)
-1 lb cherry tomatoes
-1/2 onion
-1 clove garlic
-6 oz of baby spinach leaves
-1/2 tablespoon smoked paprika
-3 tablespoons white wine
-4 tablespoons EVOO
-Salt & Pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Cut chicken into bite size pieces and marinate with salt, pepper and smoked paprika
2. While chicken is getting marinated, cut cherry tomatoes into halves, slice onion thinly, and mince garlic finely.
3. Heat a large skillet at medium to high heat and add 3 tablespoons EVOO. Cook cherry tomatoes until skin is brown. Remove from the skillet.
4. In the same skillet, add 1 tablespoon EVOO and saute onion and garlic at medium heat until onion is brown. Add chicken and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add white wine and cover.  Cook for another minute.
6. Add cherry tomatoes and baby spinach, cover for another minute. Mix them lightly before serving.

Note: I personally like to serve this dish with either quinoa or rice

