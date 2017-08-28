Armed man dead after being shot by New Milford police

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An armed man has been pronounced dead after being shot by New Milford police on Monday night.

According to police, officials responded to a disturbance call at a home on Outlook Road just before 5 p.m.

Police say a man then exited the residence and ran into the woods with a shotgun. Officers set up a perimeter and requested a police negotiator and a K9 team.

The man eventually exited the woods and began to approach officers.

Authorities say the man ignored demands by police to drop the shotgun. At least one officer then discharged at least one round, striking the armed man.

First aid was then administered to the man who was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The name of the deceased has not been released.