Back to school driving tips

(WTNH) As summer draws to a close, schools will once again be in session; most public schools throughout the state start classes the last week in August. To keep children safe, the Everyday Hero CT volunteer firefighter recruitment program is reminding Connecticut residents about sharing the road with school buses, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

“When school is back in session, there’s a lot more happening around us as we leave our homes and travel through our neighborhoods and communities on our way to and from work,” says Chief Fred Dudek, Everyday Hero CT program manager. “We need to be extra alert for schools buses, as well as children on bicycles and walking to school.”

Everyday Hero CT shares the following reminders regarding school buses:

When driving behind a school bus, leave more room than when driving behind another vehicle to allow more time to stop when the bus’s yellow lights begin flashing.

It is illegal to pass a school bus stopped to let off or pick up children.

Never pass a bus from behind.

Stop far enough away from a school bus to allow children enough space to safety get on and off the bus.

Stay alert – keep an eye on children around school buses as they may not behave in a safe manner.

In addition, many children ride their bicycles or walk to school. Remember:

When stopping at a red light, do not block a crosswalk.

Always yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk or intersection.

Be alert in school zones and watch for crossing guards.

Do not impatiently honk or rev the engine.

Keep an eye out for children on foot or bicycle who may come out of driveways or from behind parked cars.

Watch bicyclists carefully – they may not always signal or look before turning.

Volunteers Needed

Eighty percent of all fire personnel in Connecticut are volunteers, and the majority of fire departments throughout the state are experiencing a volunteer shortage. Local fire departments need volunteers of all skill levels and abilities, people willing and able to respond to emergencies whenever called upon.

“The skills and experience gained as a volunteer firefighter are invaluable and have a positive and lasting impact on the lives of others,” says Chief Dudek. “Those who join their local fire departments sign up for one of the most rewarding opportunities they’ll ever have.”

For more information, visit www.EverydayHeroCT.org.