Blumenthal pushes for federal aid to assist in Harvey devastation

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
Evacuees are helped out of a high water rescue vehicle at Clear Creek ISD's Bauerschlag Elementary School in League City, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Senator Richard Blumenthal is stepping up and addressing the destruction left behind from Harvey.

The senator will be at Americares in Stamford on Monday morning to talk about the state’s relief efforts. He is pushing for congress to administer federal aid for all of the destruction and devastation.

The senator will be addressing the same issues in Bridgeport, New Haven and New London on Mondayl.

You can help the Red Cross and victims of Harvey by texting the word ‘Harvey’ to 9-0-9-9-9 to make a $10 donation. You can also call 1-800- Red Cross or go to http://www.redcross.org. 

