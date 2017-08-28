Bodies of 2 missing boaters found after boat overturns in New Haven Harbor

Related Coverage Second missing boater found dead in New Haven Harbor

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two people died in Long Island Sound when their boat overturned this weekend.

All day Sunday, crews from the coast guard, the state, and the local towns were all out here scouring the waters of New Haven for one of two boaters who died in a crash Saturday night.

The 911 call came in around 9 a.m., Sunday. A 32 foot boat was capsized near the western breakwater on the edge of New Haven Harbor. That started the search. One body was easy to find because it was on the breakwater itself.

Officials had enough information that they knew they were still looking for one more body. They knew it was 53 year-old Michael Murphy. The Coast Guard, even with some resources down in Texas helping Harvey victims, put a helicopter in the air to search the water. DEEP, as well as dive teams from West Haven and Milford also helping out.

They finally located Murphy’s body around 8:30 Sunday night. The Coast Guard still investigating, but they seem to have a pretty good idea what happened Saturday night.

“Navigating a vessel at high speed at night is a high risk operation, especially inside a harbor, and that appears to have been the case here,” said Captain Andrew Tucci, Sector Commander, U.S. Coast Guard.

It does not look like either body was wearing a life jacket, so keep that in mind as we head towards a holiday weekend with plenty of good boating weather. It’s the law that you have to have enough life jackets for all the people on board. But think about how fast an accident can happen on a speedboat. Would you have time to go get a life jacket and put it on? The coast guard estimates life jackets could have save the lives of more than 80% of the boating fatality victims they see every year.

If you’re on a boat, then a life jacket should be on you.