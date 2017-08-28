Connecticut National Guard dispatched to assist with Harvey

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, Governor Dannel Malloy announced that the Connecticut National Guard would be assisting with the aftermath of Harvey in the southwest.

The Governor said a C-130H cargo plane and eight airmen would be sent from Bradley Air National Guard Base to Texas to help with the response and recovery efforts.

“We know what it’s like to experience extreme weather events, and we know how vital it is for local and state governments to work together and provide assistance during times of natural disasters or other emergencies,” Governor Malloy said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all suffering from the effects of Hurricane Harvey,” Major General Thaddeus J. Martin, Adjutant General and Commander of the Connecticut National Guard stated.

Volunteers from the Connecticut American Red Cross also traveled to the southwest on Monday to assist.