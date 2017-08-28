Connecticut National Guard dispatched to assist with Harvey

By Published:
WTNH - Josh Scheinblum

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, Governor Dannel Malloy announced that the Connecticut National Guard would be assisting with the aftermath of Harvey in the southwest.

The Governor said a C-130H cargo plane and eight airmen would be sent from Bradley Air National Guard Base to Texas to help with the response and recovery efforts.

Related Content: Preparing for Connecticut’s next hurricane

“We know what it’s like to experience extreme weather events, and we know how vital it is for local and state governments to work together and provide assistance during times of natural disasters or other emergencies,” Governor Malloy said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all suffering from the effects of Hurricane Harvey,” Major General Thaddeus J. Martin, Adjutant General and Commander of the Connecticut National Guard stated.

Related Content: Help Harvey victims in Texas by donating to the American Red Cross

Volunteers from the Connecticut American Red Cross also traveled to the southwest on Monday to assist.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s