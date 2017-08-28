Connecticut overdose deaths keep rising, homicides decrease

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s chief medical examiner says accidental drug overdoses in the state continue to increase, while homicides have declined sharply.

Medical Examiner James Gill announced Monday that there were 539 accidental drug abuse deaths in the first six months of the year. The projection for overdose deaths in 2017 is 1,078, an 18 percent increase over last year.

Gill says most of the deaths are linked to opioid abuse. More than 300 overdose deaths from January to June involved the powerful opioid fentanyl, which is blamed for a rising number of overdose deaths nationwide.

This year’s projection for fentanyl-related deaths is 644, compared with 483 last year.

Gill also says there were 87 homicides last year, a 33 percent decrease from 2015 and the lowest total in at least 25 years.

