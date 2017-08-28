Cromwell Police officer sues department after unpaid leave during pregnancy

By Published:

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cromwell Police officer is entering into a lawsuit with her employer after she says the department forced her to take unpaid leave during her pregnancy.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut and the national ACLU have filed a pregnancy discrimination charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Connecticut’s Commission on Human Rights and Opportunity on behalf of officer Sarah Alicea.

According to the charge, the department refused to modify Alicea’s job duties and allegedly forced her to take unpaid leave during the last four months of her pregnancy.

Officer Alicea works as a school resource officer during the academic year and as a patrol officer during the summer.

She has not been working since March, 2017.

The Cromwell Police Department has not commented on this matter.

