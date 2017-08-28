Drones deployed to monitor New York State Fair traffic

By Published: Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Drones will be monitoring weekend traffic conditions at the New York State Fair for the first time.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that state-of-the-art drone technology will help the state police and Department of Transportation better monitor traffic and parking lot capacity at the Empire Expo Center near Syracuse.

The drones will operate under Federal Aviation Administration guidelines, with a range of about 1 mile (1.61 kilometers).

The Democratic governor says drone research, development and manufacturing are part of a larger initiative to boost economic growth in central New York.

The State Fair began Wednesday and runs through Sept. 4.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s