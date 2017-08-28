East Haven Police search for knife-wielding man in motel robbery

By Published: Updated:
East Haven Police

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a motel employee at knife-point in East Haven on Saturday.

Police say officers responded to the Quality Inn, at 30 East Frontage Road, to the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, a motel employee told officers that when she briefly left the front desk to check on one of the rooms, she came back to find a man reaching over the desk and rummaging through her pocketbook.

When the employee walked behind the desk to retrieve her purse, she told police that the suspect followed behind her. He then retrieved a knife from his pants and demanded money from the register.

The suspect fled on foot with about $192 in cash and the employee’s wallet.

quality inn suspect East Haven Police search for knife wielding man in motel robbery
East Haven Police

Police describe the suspect as a white male with a beard, in his late 20’s/early 30’s, who is about 5’9″ tall with a skinny build. The suspect was wearing a black baseball hat, a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

A witness told police that the suspect got into an older model, purple Lincoln Continental before speeding off east on Frontage Road.

In a press release, Lieutenant Joseph M. Murgo said “we believe this individual is a suspect in several other armed robberies in the area in recent days and are asking anyone who may recognize him not to approach him and to contact the East Haven Police Department at 203-468-3820.”

The robbery remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s