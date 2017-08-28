East Haven Police search for knife-wielding man in motel robbery

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a motel employee at knife-point in East Haven on Saturday.

Police say officers responded to the Quality Inn, at 30 East Frontage Road, to the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, a motel employee told officers that when she briefly left the front desk to check on one of the rooms, she came back to find a man reaching over the desk and rummaging through her pocketbook.

When the employee walked behind the desk to retrieve her purse, she told police that the suspect followed behind her. He then retrieved a knife from his pants and demanded money from the register.

The suspect fled on foot with about $192 in cash and the employee’s wallet.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with a beard, in his late 20’s/early 30’s, who is about 5’9″ tall with a skinny build. The suspect was wearing a black baseball hat, a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

A witness told police that the suspect got into an older model, purple Lincoln Continental before speeding off east on Frontage Road.

In a press release, Lieutenant Joseph M. Murgo said “we believe this individual is a suspect in several other armed robberies in the area in recent days and are asking anyone who may recognize him not to approach him and to contact the East Haven Police Department at 203-468-3820.”

The robbery remains under investigation.