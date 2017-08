NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We are getting a first look at the design and renderings of the new Q House.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and Alder Jeanette Morrison were at the unveiling on Monday.

Both women helped the city earn $15.5 million in state grants for this project.

Construction will start on the new Q House next year.

Once completed, the building will include a neighborhood cultural center, a branch of the New Haven free public library, and a community health center.