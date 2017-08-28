Former Connecticut man on the ground in Texas during Harvey

Published:
An abandoned vehicle sits in flood waters on the I-10 highway in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(WTNH)– With more rain in the forecast for Texas, the worst may still be ahead for millions in the  Houston area.

On Monday morning, News 8 spoke to Old Saybrook native Douglas Dobb over the phone. Dobb has lived in Houston for the past decade and says he has never experienced a storm like Harvey.

Harvey made landfall late Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane but lingered off the coast dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm. The storm sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday.

In the video above, Dobb gives an update on what’s happening right now on the ground, as volunteers from around the country have responded to help.

 

