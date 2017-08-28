Former Plainville teacher arrested on child pornography charges

PLAINVILLe, Conn. (WTNH)– A former Plainville special education teacher was arrested on child pornography charges Monday after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teen boy.

Police say on April 2nd, officers began an investigation into 49-year-old James Batt Jr. after being alerted by the superintendent of schools of an online video where he is featured. According to police, Batt had been texting and communicating online with who he believed to be a 15-year-old boy, with some of the conversations being sexual in nature.

On March 28th, when Batt thought he was meeting that boy at a local Dunkin Donuts, it instead was the creator of the website Pop Squad, who had been posing as the boy the whole time. The video was posted on the Pop Squad website and police began investigating Batt.

Evidence later revealed that in 2010, Batt had a consensual sexual relationship with a juvenile who was 14 and 15-year-old at the time. Police say they could not charge Batt with sexual assault because the statue of limitations had expired. However, there were videos and photographs from that relationship that were found belonging to Batt, which allowed police to arrest him on other offenses.

On Monday, Batt was charged with Employing a Minor in Obscene Performance, Possession of Child Pornography First Degree, and Criminal Attempt to Commit Impairing the Morals of a Minor. Batt was given a court-set $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court.