Foundation marketing tennis stadium for corporate meetings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The foundation that runs the Connecticut Tennis Center has begun marketing the 13,500-seat stadium as an ideal site for small conventions and business meetings, hoping to get more out of the building than a once-a-year tennis tournament.

The state this summer added a new media center, completing $2.5 million in renovations that began last year with new facilities for players — including a lounge, a gym and dining facility.

Anne Worcester, the director of the Connecticut Open tennis tournament, which wrapped up on Saturday, says those facilities are ideal for corporate outings, trade shows, even weddings.

The foundation will rent a meeting room or the dining room for $90 an hour, with discounts for nonprofits. The stadium court can be rented for six hours at a cost of $1,200.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.