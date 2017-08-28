Getting rid of clutter in your life

(WTNH)- Author Kerri Richardson discusses her book What Your Clutter Is Trying to Tell You: Uncover the Message in the Mess and Reclaim Your Life. Kerri says it’s her intention is to help people see their clutter as a messenger; to investigate what it represents and what’s really going on under the stuff. This unique approach to clearing clutter isn’t about organizational systems. It’s about identifying the behaviors, patterns, and beliefs that hold you back and that show up in your life as clutter – physical, emotional, and otherwise.

Kerri define “clutter” as anything that gets in the way of you living the life of your dreams. Yes, that might be stacks of paperwork, an overflowing closet, and toys all over your house, but it’s also draining relationships, or a disbelief that your dream is even possible. It’s all clutter. And it’s like a neon sign pointing to what’s not working in your life. It’s n indication that something is out of alignment.

There is a societal shift toward downsizing and living more simply. In fact, she’s in the process of building a tiny house — a whopping 240 square feet that she intends to live in full time and, in the future, travel the country with it in tow! Studies show that people are realizing that things don’t bring them the same joy and fulfillment as experiences do, yet many still struggle to declutter and she believes it’s because they’re not learning the lesson in the mess.

Kerri Richardson is an author, lifestyle designer, and trained coach with more than 15 years’ experience. She has worked with thousands of people throughout her career, helping them to identify and eliminate the clutter in their lives and challenging them to play bigger, shatter expectations, and fulfill their vision.