Glenn Close wins award named for Katharine Hepburn

Glenn Close , left, and Andrew Lloyd Webber arrive at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) — Actress Glenn Close says she is humbled to receive an award named after Katharine Hepburn, given what an inspiration Hepburn was to her career.

The Day of New London reports Close received the Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award on Saturday in Connecticut.

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center presents the honor to someone who embodies Hepburn’s “spirit, independence and character.”

Close has earned six Oscar nominations. She says she was inspired to become an actress in college when she saw an interview with Hepburn.

She told Hepburn the story when they finally met in 1990. In response, Hepburn wrote a letter saying she was glad she persuaded Close “to join this terrible profession” and “this delicious way to spend your life.”

Hepburn died in 2003 at 96.

