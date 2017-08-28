Hartford Police detective charged with DUI

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford Police detective was arrested over the weekend and is now facing a charge of Driving Under the Influence.

Officers from the Plainville Police Department arrested Robert Lanza on Sunday morning.

Hartford Police are now conducting an investigation with their Internal Affairs Division.

The department says Lanza has been an employee of the Hartford Police Department for more than 11 years.

In addition to the DUI charge, Lanza is facing an additional charge of Interfering with an Officer.