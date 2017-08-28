Illinois man sentenced after traveling to Connecticut for sex with minor

Related Coverage Feds: Man has sex with girl he met through online chess app

(WTNH) — An Illinois man who came to Connecticut to have sex with a teenage girl will spend time behind bars.

53-year-old Arturo Castro met the 15-year-old on the “Chess With Friends” app back in 2013.

After asking the girl to send him explicit photos and videos and then sending her explicit photos and videos of himself, Castro traveled to Connecticut to meet her.

Castro pleaded guilty back in June. He will spend 10 years in prison.