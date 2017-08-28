Local company helps travelers plan the perfect Italian getaway

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — On this edition of “Nyberg,” we went on a virtual trip to Italy.

Ashley Turney of Montville fell in love with the country when she studied there as a Trinity College student more than 25 years ago, so much so that she has returned over and over again and now speaks the language fluently.

She became so connected with the people there that she started a travel company called “L’Esperta,” or, “The Expert,” and arranges once in a lifetime trips for people.

She specializes in off the beaten track trip that she helps you design. The best part is that no trip is the same.

“You can really do these unique things,” explained Turney. “Stay in fabulous little tiny hotels, eat in these mom and pop restaurants, and that’s true to the heart of Italy and that’s where you really feel like you’re a part of the culture.”

Despite being a frequent guest of the country, Turney says she still finds things that are even new to her!

“I’ve been going to Italy since 1990 and, can you believe it, this year and last year I went to places that I have never been,” she said.

“Give me a gem of something you just found,” Turney said. “Piedmont up in the northwest corner where Turin is, where the Olympics were. That area around that is the most magnificent wine country that you have ever seen. I’m listening now with the Italian Alps in the background so your vineyards and snow-capped mountains and it is magical.”

For more information on Turney’s company, go to lesperta.com.