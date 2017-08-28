Looney; expand sales tax and possibly lower it

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In just two weeks, leaders of the General Assembly say they can have formal votes to finally approve a state budget agreement. However, with the clock ticking toward the the target week of Sept. 11th, there is no firm plan that can pass or get the Governor’s signature.

Governor Malloy is away at Prince Edward Island in Canada until Wednesday for the New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers Conference, discussing common economic, energy, and climate issues. Back at the Capitol, there’s an idea being floated that could actually lower the sales tax rate.

While the Governor has not ruled out signing a budget deal with an increase in the sales tax, he has made it clear that the current plan that hikes the rate to 6.85% along with close a billion dollars in increases in other taxes and fees would not get his signature.

The Speaker of the House says he has the votes to pass the plan with just Democratic votes. The Democratic leader in the Senate says there is support for the plan among Democratic Senators but not all of them. The same three moderate Senate Democrats that raised questions about the union concession deal are apparently not on board; Senator Paul Doyle of Wethersfield, Senator Gayle Slossberg of Milford and Senator Joan Hartley of Waterbury. All three did end up voting for the union concession deal, but this could be different.

Senate Democratic leader Martin Looney of New Haven tells News 8 that the sales tax rate could actually be lowered, or could stay the same if the tax were expanded to cover more goods and services. “That raises the question of; if the base is expanded, at what rate do you apply the sales tax to that expanded base?” explained Sen. Looney. “Would it be at the current rate or some lower rate? So that’s also something that’s being explored.”

Sen. Looney says the Governor’s Executive Order that would start cutting aid to many cities and towns at the end of next month is placing more urgency on getting a deal by mid Sept. He added, “The pressure is growing to get a budget. I think the Governor’s proposed Executive Order really has focused the General Assembly’s mind on passing something that would provide alternative levels of municipal aid.”

Sen. Looney says that if the sales tax was expanded under this idea, food, prescription drugs, and medical supplies would remain exempt.