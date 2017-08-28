Man suffers serious injuries following hit-and-run in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 22-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Manchester on Monday evening.

According to Manchester Police, emergency crews responded to North Street where Christopher Rickertt of Manchester was reportedly struck by a vehicle around 6 p.m.

The victim was found unconscious and unresponsive by first responders. He was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.

Police say the vehicle that struck the passenger had fled the scene before officers arrived. A witness described the vehicle as a tan or brown older model SUV.

Rickertt remains in critical condition.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact Manchester Police at 860-533-8651.