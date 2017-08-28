Milford couple arrested in connection with car burglaries

Related Coverage Milford man, woman arrested after police chase in stolen car

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford couple is facing multiple charges in connection with a spree of car burglaries along Hawley Avenue early Monday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., Milford police responded to the area of Hawley Avenue and Usher Street on a report of a man and woman going through vehicles. Officers arriving on the scene saw 19-year-old Jacquelyn Novak, and 20-year-old Benjamin Sumner, both of Milford, going through vehicles.

Related Content: Milford man, woman arrested after police chase in stolen car

As police approached, they stopped Sumner at the scene. Novak fled, but was located a short time later.

Both Novak and Sumner were charged with multiple charges, including burglary, larceny, and conspiracy. They were held on a $500 bond, and appeared in Milford Court later on Monday.