Milford man arrested following foot chase

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute that turned into a police foot chase.

Police arrested 41-year-old David Newman Jr. over the weekend.

They say Newman threatened someone at a home on Elder Street, then drove his car onto the residence’s front yard before taking off.

When officers tried to pull him over, police say he ditched the car, ran, then attacked a police dog.

Officers eventually deployed a stun gun on Newman Jr. and took him into custody.

He is facing a number of charges, including two counts of Breach of Peace in the Second Degree, Threatening in the Second Degree, and a number of other related charges.