North Korean missile flies over Japan, Pentagon says

By Published:
In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, a man watches a screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. Three North Korea short-range ballistic missiles failed on Saturday, U.S. military officials said, which, if true, would be a temporary setback to Pyongyang's rapid nuclear and missile expansion. The banners read: "South Korean Presidential Office, National Security Director Chung Eui-yong chaired a National Security Council meeting." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

(ABC News) — North Korea has fired a missile that flew over Japan, the Pentagon confirmed.

“We assess North Korea conducted a missile launch within the last 90 minutes,” Col. Rob Manning, the director of press operations at the Department of Defense, said Monday evening in a statement. “We can confirm that the missile launch by North Korea flew over Japan. We are in the process of assessing this launch.

North American Aerospsace Defense Command, or NORAD, determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America. We are working closely with Pacific Command, Strategic Command and NORAD, and we’ll provide an update as soon as possible,” he added.

Related Content: Seoul: North Korea fires several projectiles to sea

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe briefly addressed the launch, saying the country will be collecting more information, according to NHK, Japan’s national public broadcasting organization.

The missile, which was launched early Tuesday local time, landed in the ocean, said Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s chief Cabinet secretary, NHK reported.

“Nothing seemed have dropped on Japanese soil,” Suga said.

“We will be working with Korea and other nations and gather information to secure the population of Japan,” he added, according to NHK. It was the 13th launch by North Korea this year.

NHK reported the Japanese government issued a warning to people living in northern prefectures to take cover near strong structures after reports of the launch.

Related Content: Last Americans rush to North Korea ahead of travel ban

North Korean ballistic missiles have passed Japanese airspace at least four times in the past.

The last time a North Korea missile passed over Japanese airspace was February 2016, over islands in south Japan. At that time, North Korea said it was launching a satellite, the same explanation the country gave on two other occasions in 2012 and 2009.

North Korea also fired a two-stage ballistic missile over Japan in 1998, offering no explanation at the time.

On Friday, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles, one of which failed in flight.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s